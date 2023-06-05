New Iberia man accused of attempted murder in domestic incident

Abbeville Police booked a New Iberia man on multiple violent charges after an incident at an Abbeville home Saturday night.

Cedric Evans, 49, was booked with two counts attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree kidnapping, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, aggravated flight from an officer and home invasion.

Abbeville Police say the incident happened Saturday at about 4 a.m. when a resident called police to say her sister was staying with her because Evans, the sister's husband, had threatened to kill her and her children. Evans allegedly was at her house and kicking down the door.

As police were on their way, the resident called back to say Evans had a knife and had cut someone in the home. When they arrived, the resident told police he was fleeing the scene in a Buick. Officers tried to get Evans to stop, but he didn't and kept driving around the block, police allege. As more officers arrived, Evans alleged sped up and struck a police car head-on. Both Evans and the officer went to the hospital, a release states.

As of Monday afternoon, Evans remained in the Vermilion Parish jail, with bond set at $1.3 million for his release.

