New French immersion scholarship for students to study in Nova Scotia

Gerald Herbert/AP
Alejandro Perez, 10 studies French at the International School of Louisiana in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 11, 2011. The wave of Hispanics who flooded the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina doesn't appear to have dampened Louisiana families' demand for their children to get a French education. There's a waiting list at all 29 of the state's public French immersion programs, and at least one school, the International School of Louisiana in New Orleans, received more applications for its French program than ever before. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
French Resurgence
Posted at 3:42 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 16:42:16-05

ERATH — The Acadian Centre Acadien and the Abbeville Cultural and Historical Alliance are offering a scholarship for Vermilion Parish students to study French in Nova Scotia.

The five-week session at the University of Saint-Anne in Church Pointe, N.S., will begin July 3.

Alliance president Lloyd Doré III says in the La Parole that the awards have provided a unique experience and helped expand the student’s understanding of their Acadian heritage.

To apply, call 893-5400 or email L3Dore@doretax.com. Completed applications are due by December 31, with interviews scheduled in Abbeville January 8.

To learn more about the Acadian Heritage and Culture Foundation, Inc., visit acadianmuseum.com.

To learn more about the Abbeville Cultural and Historical Alliance, visit abbevillemuseums.com.

