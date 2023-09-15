Missing woman found dead; boyfriend booked with hit and run

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Bobbie Jo Saltzman, who was reported missing on September 12, 2023, was found deceased, according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon.

Saltzman’s remains were transported to Louisiana Forensics for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities say Saltzman's boyfriend, identified as David James Smith, 34, of New Iberia, who was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash, has been booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a warrant signed by the Honorable Andre Doguet for a charge of Hit and Run with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Saltzman's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. The link to the fundraiser can be found here.