Mayor: Crews working on power issues in Gueydan, Entergy aware of outage

The Mayor of Gueydan says that crews are still addressing power issues in town following an outage caused by a lightning strike.

Mayor Jude Reese says that the issues they are facing now are on the Entergy side. Entergy is aware of the situation and are working to resolve the issue

KATC has reached out to Entergy for comment.

According to the Vermilion Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Homer Stelly, about 85 percent of residents in the town are without power.

They say Entergy has told them that power should be restored no later then 3:00pm on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, a lightning strike caused a fire near the power plant in Gueydan. An outage resulted from that incident.

The fire at the plant was quickly extinguished and no one was injured. A curfew was put in place later that night.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel