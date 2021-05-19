Maurice Police searching for man missing after vehicle found flooded on Etienne Road

MAURICE, La. — The Maurice Police Department are searching for a missing man after his vehicle was found flooded near a coulee on Etienne Road following severe weather on Monday.

Chief Guy Nerren tells KATC that they located a vehicle that drove off the roadway at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday belonging to Cleveland Duhon, and that family members have not heard from him.

The vehicle was recovered at dawn this morning, but Nerren said that no body was found inside of it.

Police searched a nearby culvert after recovering the vehicle, and had helicopters searching overhead for any sign of Duhon as well as sonar searches of nearby ponds.

Nerren said that while the water in the area has gone down significantly since Tuesday morning they have not located Duhon.

Police have suspended the search and are regrouping until K9 units can be brought in, but Nerren says that it may not be able to resume the search until Wednesday morning when dogs can be brought in to search the area.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel