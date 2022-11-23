Maurice mayor issues statement about water

Maurice Mayor Wayne Theriot issued a statement about the town's water Wednesday.

In it, he says he's responding to social media posts. He says the water the town produces is tested by state officials and has been recognized for its quality. He says that commercial water tests only measure the quality of water that has passed through a home's system, and that plumbing systems and fixtures can give different results.

He also says that recent hydrant testing might affect the color of water, but not the quality or drinkability.

Here's the full statement:

There has been a social media post concerning the Town of Maurice drinking water. The Town of Maurice drinking water is tested by the Louisiana Department of Health for adherence to safe drinking water standards We have constantly received high marks for our quality and safety of the drinking water furnished by the Town. As per the attached CCR we are at the minimal in contaminants. These results and the results of other water systems can be found on the Louisiana Drinking Water Watch website.

Louisiana Department of Health test our water at the well site. Commercial testing will test your water after it enters your home system. Their results could be effected by your plumbing system, water heater and plumbing fixtures which will give different results than the water furnished to your meter.

The hydrant testing, which is going on, may cause some discoloration in your water. The safety and drinkability of your water is still the same.

If you have any questions you may contact the local Louisiana Department of Health Office at 337-262-1541.