Maurice Eagle Scout recognized for building new park benches

An Acadiana Eagle Scout has put his skills to good use in order to benefit his community.

17-year-old Patrick Taylor of Maurice says he learned how to build from working on projects around the house with his father and through years of being in the Boy Scouts. Having been in the Scouts for about 10 years now, Taylor loves being around other people his age and learning new skills.

To become an Eagle Scout, Taylor says, you have to show leadership through a project that will benefit other youth or adults. He grew up in Maurice and says he's noticed benches in the village's park disappearing, either through deterioration or from people taking them. Because of that, people in the community weren't able to use the park to it's full potential.

This is what made him decide to solve the problem. To put it simply, Taylor says he "noticed the park needed benches, so I decided to build them."

Eight new benches are now installed under a pavilion in Maurice's park, and the city recognized his efforts at Wednesday night's general meeting. He was presented with a certificate that thanked him for his hard work for the community.

The Eagle Scout says he hopes the new benches will lead to the park being used more often for gatherings and that it ultimately benefits his fellow residents of Maurice.

