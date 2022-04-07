Man wanted for Abbeville slaying is arrested in Cottonport

A man wanted in connection with a fatal March shooting in Abbeville was arrested Wednesday.

Gary Wayne Turner Jr., 23, was arrested after a stand-off in Cottonport, police say. He is wanted in connection with the slaying of Freddy Gomezsoto, 18, of Abbeville.

Wednesday afternoon, Cottonport Police received information on the whereabouts of someone wanted for a shooting in Abbeville. Cottonport Police called for back-up and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office and Moreauville Police came to help at the house, on Ducote Lane.

Officers saw Turner inside the house, armed with a gun. He wouldn't surrender, deputies say. The sheriff's crisis negotiators made contact with him, and after more than three hours, Turner voluntarily surrendered and was arrested.

Turner allegedly told officers where he left the gun in the residence. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in the residence, where Turner said it was.

Abbeville Police booked him into the Avoyelles Parish jail, where he is awaiting transfer to Vermilion Parish.