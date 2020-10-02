Man in Kaplan reunited with his dog on 80th birthday

Bill Fall knew exactly what he wanted this year for his 80th Birthday.

He hoped to be reunited with his dog Bandit. With the help of Kaplan Healthcare Center, where Fall lives, and his very close friends, they made it happen.

Bandit was adopted in 2014 from the Acadia Animal Shelter. Kaplan Healthcare Center says Fall doesn’t have any local family members, so Bandit became very special to him.

After moving in to Kaplan Healthcare Center in June, Bandit was given to Fall's close friends to look after in his absence. In September, when his birthday came, he was allowed a visit with his fur baby.

Fall says that he had not seen Bandit since May 2020.

"I’m not sure who was more excited Bandit or Mr. Bill. The love that they have between each other is magical," the center said.

Bill said that this was the best gift he could have received for his birthday.

