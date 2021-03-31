Man arrested, accused of firing at vehicles in Abbeville

Abbeville Police have arrested a man accused of firing at vehicles traveling on La Hwy 14.

Officers responded to the incident on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at around 5:45 p.m. along the roadway near First Guaranty Bank, which is located at the corner of LA Hwy. 14 (W. Summers Drive) and Gaurard Street.

The complainant stated that there was a man, now identified as 26 year old Daquintin Peoples allegedly shooting at vehicles traveling on LA Hwy. 14 (W. Summers Drive).

Abbeville Police say they began canvassing the area looking for the suspect. Officers were made aware that the suspect, after firing at vehicles, ran into the neighborhood behind the bank, and stole a vehicle from a nearby residence.

The suspect then fled the area in the stolen vehicle. He was taken into custody by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation officers learned that Peoples committed a hit and run on Charity Street in Abbeville. He fled the area in his vehicle, and for unknown reasons, stopped his vehicle on the roadway, stepped out, and started shooting at passing vehicles.

Police say Peoples struck several vehicles traveling on the roadway. He then allegedly fled the scene on foot, and stole another vehicle, driving north on U.S. Hwy 167. While traveling north, police say Peoples committed three more hit and runs, and stopped at a gas station in Lafayette where Lafayette deputies officers were able to take him into custody

Peoples was arrested on the following charges for the Abbeville Police Department:

Hit and Run

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (3 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (4 Counts)

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (4 Counts)

Illegal Use of Weapons (4 Counts)

Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway

Peoples will have additional charges for crimes committed outside of the city limits of Abbeville.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel