There's a diesel spill on La. 14 westbound between Abbeville and Kaplan.

The spill is on La. 14 westbound from Airport Road in Abbeville to Kaplan, state police say.

DOTD has sent crews to clean it up, but in the meantime troopers ask motorists to use caution and avoid the road if at all possible.

We'll update this story as soon as we have more information.