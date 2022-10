Louisiana State Police, Troop I is on the scene of a multi-car crash that occurred this afternoon right outside of Kaplan.

Troopers tell KATC there is at least one reported fatality.

The fiery crash took place on Highway 14 about half a mile away from Kaplan High School heading into Kaplan.

At this time we are unable to confirm how many cars were involved in crash.

As more information becomes available, it will be updated here.