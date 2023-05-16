Local rescue group offers reward after scam attempts

Scammers are using the name of an Acadiana search and rescue group to bilk pet owners out of their money.

The director of Acadian Search and Rescue says he's offering a reward, hoping for information to find these thieves.

The name of the group, located in Kaplan, is being used by scammers who offer to find a lost pet - for a fee.

"I am getting calls from all over the country on this. I believe this is someone in Louisiana as we are not nationally known yet," Jeff Istre says. "I have posted a reward for information leading to the identity of this person on our Facebook page."

Here's the post: