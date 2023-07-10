Local man booked in Maurice shooting

A Maurice man was booked early Monday in connection with a Sunday night shooting.

Cory Verret was booked with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and illegal discharge of a weapon, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday night on McDonald Road. The victim told deputies that he heard gushots from a vehicle after Verret passed him on McDonald Road. The victim also said that he had Verret had been arguing over several issues.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff said.

Responding Patrol deputies located and collected fresh pistol casings in the roadway in the area of the shots fired, and detectives were called out to help with the investigation.

Search warrants were obtained for Verret’s residence and the vehicle, and they found a gun, the sheriff said.

Verret was arrested and booked into VPCC for Aggravated Assault by Drive by Shooting and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. Records show he was still there as of Monday, with bond set at $25,000 for his release.