Little Library installed at Erath park to address health challenges

Erath City Park now has a little free library thanks to the University of Lousiana at Lafayette.

On Tuesday, the university's nursing students and other officials were out at the park to install the library during a dedication ceremony.

The library will hold books and other resources that promote physical and mental well-being, hygiene, diet and exercise, and preventive strategies for better health.

UL Lafayette says the project was started by nursing students to address health challenges in Erath.

More on the UL Nursing Student's Free Library initiative can be found here

Little Free Library is a nonprofit based in Hudson, Wisconsin. Since its founding in 2012, it has chartered more than 125,000 Little Free Libraries in over 100 countries. More than 42 million books are shared annually through the program.

Patrons of Erath’s Little Free Library will find publications ranging from medical dictionaries to healthy cookbooks to easy-to-read children’s tomes on topics such as oral hygiene. You can help fill its shelves by visiting here .

