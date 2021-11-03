Lineup announced for Cow Island Live Music Festival

In a few days, Cow Island Live Music Festival will kick off its sixth year under the oaks on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Typically the outdoor festival is a Saturday-only event, but due to the popularity of the outdoor camping option, festival-goers wanted to extend their time in the country setting, according to event organizers. So, this year, campers can set up Friday and stay until Sunday.

Friday night the gates open at 5:30 pm and live music kicks off at 6:00 pm with Ben & Grace Wall.

The festival's opening night local band lineup includes Eagle Street at 6:30 pm, Dyer County at 7:45 pm, and Richard Revue at 9:00 pm.

Friday festival-goers will get to enjoy concessions provided by 3 Bros Cooking and complimentary breakfast on Saturday morning provided by Village Deaux.

Saturday gates open at noon, and live music starts at 12:30 pm with the first of eight acts playing throughout the day and night. Musicians in the line-up are locals as well as touring acts from Texas and Nashville. This year touts two headlining acts-DG & The Freetown Sound on stage at 8:00 pm & Mike McLeod Dean at 9:30 pm.

For those that can't attend, the Saturday performances will be live-streamed through Horizon South Media's YouTube channel.

Concession options on Saturday will consist of Jacques Camel's famous jambalaya, BBQ burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, chips & a Cajun cuisine surprise.

The festival ground is located at 14102 Sammy Road, Abbeville, Louisiana 70510

Admission: Friday $15, Saturday $25, Weekend Pass $35.

Times & Lineup:

Friday, November 12th, Gates open at 5:30 pm

Ben & Gracie Wall 6:00 pm

Eagle Street 6:30 pm

Dyer County 7:45 pm

Richard Revue 9:00 pm

Saturday, November 13th, Gates open 12:00 pm

Gabe Verret & Chris Vincent 12:30 pm

Mike Larson & The Ones That Got Away 1:00 pm

Derrick Savoie & The Sad Boys 2:15 pm

Kensie Coppin 3:45 pm

Julian Primeaux 5:00 pm

The Captain Legendary Band 6:30 pm

DG & The Freetown Sound 8:00 pm

Mike McLeod Dean 9:30 pm

The event is an outdoor venue that highlights singer-songwriters and gives them a place to share their original music. The annual event is a music festival in November every year with a multiple band lineup.

Tent camping, live music, and much more. The event is for ages 16 and up only (strictly enforced, ID required). No pets allowed.

Organizers say this is a BYOB event.

For more information follow them on Facebook.

