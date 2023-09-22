Morgan City man cited for taking an over 10-foot alligator

VERMILION PARISH, La. — On September 17, 2023, in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited a Morgan City man for an alleged alligator hunting violation.

Agents cited 58-year-old Clifford Roberts for taking an alligator from an unauthorized area.

LDWF received a tip that Roberts took an alligator from an unapproved area north of Gueydan on September 15, 2023. Agents met with Roberts and he admitted to taking the over 10-foot alligator from the unapproved area. Roberts had an alligator tag for an approved property and placed the tag on the alligator.

Agents seized the alligator hide.

Taking an alligator from an unapproved area is punishable by a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents involved in the case are Lt. David Sanford, Corporal Derek Logan, Corporal Lucas Hidalgo and Agent Rebecca Bercegeay.