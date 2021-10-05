Watch
LDH: If you attended Abbeville wedding, get tested for COVID now

Posted at 10:47 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 11:59:35-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from an Abbeville wedding, and is urging anyone who attended to take precautions now - including getting tested.

The Department considers all attendees of this wedding to be exposed to COVID-19, and is urging them to take precautions, a release states.

The wedding was held at L’Eglise on September 25, 2021. Approximately 150 people were in attendance. Several people that attended the wedding subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Any unvaccinated individuals should quarantine through October 9* (14 days following their exposure at the event) and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

LDH recommends testing for all attendees, even those who are not symptomatic and/or who are fully vaccinated. However, if an exposed unvaccinated individual tests negative for COVID-19 prior to end of the quarantine period, they still need to remain quarantined for the remainder of the 14 days.* LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites [r20.rs6.net] on its website. You can also call 211 to find a COVID-19 test site near them.

Anyone with questions about possible exposure at this event should contact the Region 4 Office for the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311.

