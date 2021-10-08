Larry's in Kaplan to celebrate 40 years with music, food, and other local businesses

Larry’s Super Foods in Kaplan announced they will be celebrating 40 years in business, on Saturday, but will also be promoting local businesses in the area with free food and music.

From 9:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M. the public can enjoy these special guests:

Coastal Plains Meat Company (which will be giving away free sliders to the public in celebration of launching in our store)

Wright Honey Farms ( Timmy Melancon will have some bees from her actuary apiary with things to sample)

JT Melek (giving away free shots and samples)

Live music from Lukas Meaux & Band

Along with their celebration, they say they will be announcing a big secret that customers have been waiting to hear.

Larry's will bring a hot new service to our area, they say.

Larry is located at 1313 W Veterans Memorial Dr. in Kaplan.

