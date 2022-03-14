Fire in Vermilion Parish now extinguished

The fire at an abandoned building in Vermilion Parish has been extinguished.

KATC has learned that the building, Catfish Wholesale Inc along La Hwy 696 caught fire Monday afternoon. Crews remain on the scene but no injuries were reported.

Video and images shared with us showed a large fire and plumes of smoke along La Hwy 696.

That fire, according to our crews on scene, is now out. We are working to confirm the damage received in the fire.

There is currently no cause for the fire, crews will be working to determine the origin. We have learned that the building was in the process of being torn down.

