Lafayette man accused of obscenity while at Abbeville restaurant

A Lafayette man has been arrested, accused of exposing himself and acting inappropriately to female employees at an Abbeville restaurant

Police say that on November 4, 2021 at around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to a restaurant on Park Avenue in reference to a complaint of obscenity.

During an investigation, it was determined that a man, identified as George Houston Begley II of Lafayette, acted inappropriately toward female employees while he was dining at the restaurant.

Police say Begley started handing out business cards, which had his photo on them, to various patrons and employees. Begley later allegedly went behind a hostess station, cornered a female employee, unzipped his pants and took out his penis. Police say he zipped his pants back up and then hugged a female employee.

Begley was kicked out of the restaurant by employees and the police were called. Police say he had left the restaurant prior to police arriving.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the charges of Obscenity (Felony) and Simple Battery. On November 5, 2021, Begley turned himself into the Abbeville Police Department. He was arrested and subsequently bonded out on a $6,500 bond.

