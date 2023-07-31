Kaplan residents without power

Some residents in Kaplan are without power.

Mayor Mike Kloesel posted on social media about the outage, which he says is on the west side of the city.

"We have brought in crews from the cities of Abbeville and Lafayette to help us identify and isolate the problem. At this time, we believe that there has been a major malfunction on one of the main panels," Kloesel wrote. "We have a specialized electrical technician en-route from Lafayette LUS to attempt the repair. It is a serious issue and not a quick fix, unfortunately."

He acknowledged the heat.

"I know it's probably the hottest day of the year thus far and we're working as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible to make the repair. If you need special assistance, or just can't take the heat, you may want to go to a friend or family member that has electricity until the repair is made," he wrote. "I wish that I could give you a time frame as to when this issue will be resolved but unfortunately I simply do not know. With an issue like this we have to follow a process for efficiency and safety sake. I will update this as soon as I know something whether it's positive or negative."

The mayor's first post about the outages was made at about 10 a.m. His update, which is referenced above, was posted about 1 p.m.

We'll update this story as more information is available.

