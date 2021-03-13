Kaplan residents could see higher utility bills due to winter weather

Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel is making residents aware that their April utility bills may be higher than normal.

April is when most in Kaplan will be paying for gas and electrical usage from the February winter weather, Kloesel said. Bills could be higher partly because of the increase in demand and needs, but also because of the stressed energy market during the storm, Kloesel said.

According to the mayor, the price of those resources more than doubled for the city's suppliers.

Kloesel said he plans to ask the city council at the next meeting to offer levelized billing for customers that need to spread out their April utility bill over a three-month period to help those on a limited income. The city council is set to meet on March 16.

