Kaplan plans power outage on Thursday

Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel announced a planned power outage for some residents due to emergency repair of an electrical cross arm.

The outage will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. for residents and businesses along the east side of Cushing Boulevard south of Hwy. 35.

The repair is expected to take between 45 minutes to an hour.

"If you are worried about any electrical devices please disconnect them tonight before you go to bed. We all apologize for the inconvenience and we will make this repair as quickly and as safely as we can."