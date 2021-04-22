Kaplan Fire Chief placed on suspension

KAPLAN, La. — Kaplan Fire Chief Jacob Mathiew has been suspended, KATC has confirmed.

Mathiews was placed on a two-week suspension, though the reasons for the chief's suspension are unclear at this time.

KATC reached out to Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel for further information, but Kloesel said he had no comment on the situation due to it being a personnel matter.

We also reached out to the fire chief, who sent us the following statement:

The Kaplan volunteer fire department is an outstanding organization. The men and women who make up our great department are no doubt first class. The Kaplan fire department will continue to serve the people of Kaplan with the professionalism and integrity they have become known for throughout Vermilion Parish. I'm confident that this will end in nothing other than a misunderstanding.

We'll update with more information as it becomes available.

