Kaplan Elementary celebrates good behavior with color run

KAPLAN — Students at Kaplan Elementary School were able to enjoy the day with its first ever color run.

They were rewarded for their good behavior with little fun.

Those we spoke with say they hope fun events like this will encourage students to continue to work hard in the classroom.

Tracy Hargrave, principal of Kaplan Elementary, tells KATC, "Our biggest hope by doing this is that they see that good behavior and following the rules and making good choices lead to great things. So, we are hoping they love it and because they get to do it they get to make good choices."

