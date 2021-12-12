Kaplan celebrated the season with a farmer's market and gumbo cook-off

KAPLAN — With chilly temperatures in the air, at least for a couple of days, you know what that means? It's gumbo weather!

The farmer's market in Kaplan held a gumbo cook-off today.

Food truck vendors were in the parking lot serving up their best dishes and bowls of gumbo.

Chad McClowskey tells KATC, "We've been in Kaplan about three months now, and the community has been awesome. They've supported us big time so we really appreciate their support and continued support."

Alvero Lopez tell KATC, "I feel like Kaplan needed this so ya know the more people who come to sell food I feel like they appreciate it."

Also included in the day's events: an ugly sweater contest, donations to help a local animal shelter, raffles, and a chance to help out the free store called Sabien Specialty Services.

