Kaplan adds Juneteenth to its list of holidays

Juneteenth is now recognized in the City of Kaplan.

Its council approved a resolution to add it as a municipal holiday on Tuesday night.

Kaplan Mayor, Mike Kloesel, tells KATC, "In 2020, President Biden signed a proclamation that made Juneteenth a national holiday and since the City of Kaplan follows national holiday guidelines, we had inadvertently left that off the list because it was new holiday. So, all we were doing tonight was adding that to our list of holidays that we will observe."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel