Juveniles accused in thefts of off-road bikes and ATVs

Several juveniles are accused in connection with recent thefts of off-road motorcycles and ATVs.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon says one juvenile was arrested and the others were cited; they range in age from 15 to 17 years.

The investigation was sent to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution, he says.

"Some of the juveniles involved appeared in front of the Honorable Judge Tommy Frederick and were placed on an electronic monitoring program via ankle monitors while two other juveniles were released to the custody of their parents due to lack of bed space at juvenile facilities. Although a few items remain missing, several have been recovered and returned to the rightful owner," a release from the sheriff says.

"If anyone has purchased a dirt bike or ATV from a juvenile recently, it is possible that it could be stolen. Please contact a VPSO detective at 337-898-4403 and make arrangements for a detective to examine the bike/ATV to make sure it is not stolen and avoid being in possession of stolen goods, which is against the law and could result in criminal charges."

The investigation continues and more charges are possible.

The Sheriff reminds everyone to be vigilant in securing their items by removing the keys off their ATV’s and dirt bikes (if applicable) and secure them in a locked building or with a heavy-duty chain and to also to record the VINs and keep in a safe location so you can provide to authorities if it is stolen.