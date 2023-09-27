Juvenile identified following Abbeville High bomb threat

A juvenile has been identified as a suspect following a bomb threat that was made to Abbeville High.

According to police, the Patrol Division took a phone complaint from an anonymous male advising that he was going to bomb Abbeville High on September 5th around 9:00 a.m.

The male explained that he was a 16-year-old student who attended Abbeville High and was being bullied in school and online.

At hours later, the male called Abbeville Police back stating that the previous threat of blowing up the school was not a joke and should be taken seriously. He further explained that he currently had a book sack full of bombs enough to blow up the whole school. He said he knows officers will evacuate the school or cancel school, but he will still go through with his plan.

Police said it was apparent that the suspect was using a voice-changing/distorting app. The suspect made specific threats of killing four specific students as well as any other person that would be in his way.

Through investigation, police determined that the suspect was using a text now/text-free app to generate non-traceable numbers. Detectives were able to subpoena records from the company that runs the before-mentioned apps and obtain IP addresses. Once the IP addresses were obtained it was determined the most used IP address was a Cox internet/Wi-Fi user. Records from Cox were subpoenaed and obtained giving a specific address.

With assistance from the Abbeville Police Department Patrol Division, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Investigations Division, Erath Police as well as Abbeville and Erath High Schools, a suspect was identified.

The suspect’s electronic devices were obtained as evidence and charges are being filed within the jurisdiction of the Abbeville Police Department as well as the possibility of other charges in other jurisdictions.

The Juvenile was arrested and placed in a juvenile detention facility.