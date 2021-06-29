Juvenile arrested, deputies identify gunshot victim thrown from vehicle near Abbeville

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation that began Monday morning in Vermilion Parish.

Deputies say they responded during the morning hours of June 28 to the report of a person thrown from a vehicle off of Queens Ranch Road south of Abbeville.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Jaylen Ben, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say Ben succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a local hospital.

That same morning, deputies say they were able to locate and recover the vehicle involved in the incident near the intersection of 9th Street and South State Street in Abbeville.

Through further investigation, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained information and established a juvenile as a person of interest.

The juvenile was taken into custody Monday night without incident on an arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The homicide remains under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says updates may follow as information becomes available.

