Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be administered Wednesday in Kaplan

April 7 from 8 am to 12 pm
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 14:06:08-04

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered by appointment only on Wednesday, April 7 in Kaplan.

The single-dose vaccination event will take place from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church.

To receive a vaccine, those interested should visit the Office of Public Health's website: https://oph4.timetap.com/#/

Appointments can also be made by calling 337-262-5311.

New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church is located at 622 E. Veteran's Memorial Drive in Kaplan.

For more information on vaccination locations across the state, visit the ldh website: ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine.

