Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be administered Wednesday in Kaplan

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered by appointment only on Wednesday, April 7 in Kaplan.

The single-dose vaccination event will take place from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church.

To receive a vaccine, those interested should visit the Office of Public Health's website: https://oph4.timetap.com/#/

Appointments can also be made by calling 337-262-5311.

New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church is located at 622 E. Veteran's Memorial Drive in Kaplan.

For more information on vaccination locations across the state, visit the ldh website: ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine.

