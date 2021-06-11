Hit-n-run suspect wanted in Abbeville

The suspect in a hit-n-run crash in Abbeville has been identified.

Nicole Frederick Rice, of Abbeville, is wanted on charges of felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless operation, and felony hit and run.

According to police, before the incident, the vehicle was speeding south on Lyman Street. The vehicle ran off of the roadway crashing into a residence and then fled the scene. The vehicle sustained major damage to the front end.

