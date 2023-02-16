Help needed locating runaway juvenile

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively attempting to locate a runaway juvenile, identified as Savannah Collins (15-year-old, Black Female, DOB – 12/16/2007).

Collins ran away from a foster residence in Abbeville, Louisiana. Collins was last seen leaving the residence on February 9, 2023, at approximately 1:48 a.m., possibly picked up by a dark colored SUV, authorities say.

Collins, and her five siblings, were recently placed in foster care due to medical neglect in the custody of their mother. Collins was in temporary foster care in Abbeville, La for 10 days. It is believed that Collins ran away after learning DCFS was going to be placing her with a relative in Bunkie, Louisiana.

Collins is believed to be in Lafayette, Louisiana or Opelousas, Louisiana. Collins is entered into NCIC as Missing.

If she is located or anyone has any information, please contact Sergeant Josh Hebert at 337-898-4403, your local law enforcement agency or 911.