ABBEVILLE, La. — The Abbeville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying subjects using a white Ford F150.

The truck is being used to commit several burglaries in the Abbeville area.

The following images are from camera footage taken on September 24, 2023, at 10:18 pm:

Abbeville Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You can also call anonymously.