Giant Omlette Festival is on for 2021

The Giant Omelette Celebration is back for 2021.

"Great news everyone. Giant Omelette Celebration is on for 2021," organizers posted on social media this week. "Mark your calendar November 6th and 7th. We are soooo Egggcited!!"

The event, which features a giant omelette cooked by multiple chefs in Magdalen Square in Abbeville, was last held in 2019, the 35th anniversary of the tradition in Vermilion Parish. Last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic.

The actual tradition traces back to the 19th century, organizers say. It started in the small town of Bessières, France, which is near Toulouse in southern France. The legend goes that Napoléon Bonaparte needed a way to feed his army, and sent soldiers out to collect eggs from the farmers. He made a giant omelette and fed both his army and the villagers.

The Abbeville recipe started years ago with 5,000 eggs - and one egg is added each year. Also used in the dish are 50 pounds of onions, 75 bell peppers, gallons of onion tops and parsley, gallons of cooking oil and milk, 52 pounds of butter and boxes of pepper and salt.

People travel from across Louisiana, and all over the world, to attend the celebration and get a piece of the omelette. To read more about the celebration, click here.