Fundraiser raises money for Alzheimer's services in Acadiana

A Maurice senior living facility held a fundraiser Monday for Alzheimer's services in Acadiana.

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month so Woodbriar Senior Living held a rockathon to raise money.

The event was $100 per rocker and $1 per minute for those who participated.

"Find support groups, resources to those in the community our eight parish Acadiana area, so the funds that would have been donated today stay directly in Acadiana to help our families."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel