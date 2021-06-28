"Free Store" opens in Abbeville

A local non-profit in Abbeville has opened up a new store, providing free products to the community.

Sabien Specialty Services held a ribbon cutting on Monday at their "free store" on 803 N. Lamar Street in Abbeville.

The free store has new toiletries, canned goods, baby products and adult hygiene products, as well as new and second-hand clothing, shoes and household goods. Everything is entirely free for any person of the public to take home.

The organization says its mission to improve community experiences.

