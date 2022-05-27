Four sentenced for theft of firearms from Maurice business

Four men have been sentenced for their involvement in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice.

United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the defendants as follows:

Damien Damon Briggs, 28, of Kaplan, Louisiana, was sentenced to 96 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Tawaski Tavon Lewis, 32, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release.

Travon Travel Citizen, 18, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

The fourth defendant in this case, Dante Citizen, 23, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was sentenced on March 2, 2022 to 14 months in prison, followed by 1 year of supervised release.

According to the US Attorney's Office, each of the defendants pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee. All four of the men admitted to their involvement in stealing 32 firearms from the premises of Swampland Trading Co., a licensed firearms dealer located in Maurice on September 7, 2021.

All 32 firearms were in the licensee’s business inventory.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel.

