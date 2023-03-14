Four adults and a juvenile wanted for Abbeville shooting

Abbeville police are searching for four adults and a juvenile wanted on attempted first degree murder in an Abbeville shooting that took place in February.

Police said they responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Family Dollar Store and ZaZa’s Hookah Lounge on Veterans Memorial Drive on February 24, 2023.

The Abbeville Police Department and Vermilion Task Force arrived to find a crowd of people yelling and screaming, people attempting to help gunshot victims, and cars leaving.

Police said they took control of the scene and began documenting evidence, taking statements, and coordinating efforts of all agencies involved, while Vermilion Task Force assisted with crowd control, and crime scene security.

According to Abbeville Police, warrants have been secured for suspects in the shooting.

Warrants have been issued by the 15th Judicial District Court for the following individuals:

Kalen Christopher Cormier – 20 years old

Four counts attempted first degree murder - $400,000

One count illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities - $100,000

Kirby Jarmall Woods – 20 years old

Four counts attempted first degree murder - $400,000

One count illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities - $100,000

Roderick Keith Guidry Jr – 22 years old

Four counts attempted first degree murder - $400,000

One count illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities - $100,000

Tre’von Tyreek Ardoin – 21 years old

Four counts attempted first degree murder - $400,000

One count illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities - $100,000

Juvenile

Four counts attempted first degree murder - $400,000