Four Acadiana men cited for alleged recreational fishing violations

Four Acadiana men were cited Wednesday for alleged recreational fishing violations in Vermilion Parish.

Hoang Van Pham, 55, of Lafayette, Timmy Van Le, 51, of Eunice, Canh Van Duong, 46, of Crowley, and Steven Van Tran, 43, of Opelousas, were cited for possessing over the limit of red snapper. Duong was also cited for possessing an undersized shark and not possessing basic and saltwater fishing licenses.

Agents were informed about the individuals possibly possessing over the limit of red snapper and set up surveillance where the individuals had launched their vessel in Freshwater City. When the individuals returned from their fishing trip around 10:15 a.m., agents stopped them for a creel and license check.

LDWF says the four men were found to be in possession of 27 red snapper, putting them 11 over the daily limit (four per person per day). Duong was also in possession of an undersized black tip shark. They stated the fish were caught 35 miles south of Freshwater City.

The 27 red snapper and shark were donated to a local charity.

According to LDWF, taking over the limit of red snapper and possessing an undersized shark can both bring a $100-$350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Fishing without basic and saltwater licenses carries up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail for each offense.

The men may also face civil restitution totaling up to $445 for the replacement value of the red snapper and shark.

