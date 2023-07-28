Firefighters on scene of Vermilion Parish house fire

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Firefighters are on the scene of a residential fire on LA 343 near LA 92 near Maurice.

Details are limited at this time.

KATC has a crew on scene and they said you can see smoke from the highway.

Check back later for an update.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel