Firefighters on scene of Abbeville apartment fire

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment complex fire in Abbeville.

The Abbeville Fire Department responded Wednesday around 4:00 pm to the apartments located at 1610 MLK Drive, according to Jude Mire, Chief of the Abbeville Fire Department.

One child was treated with smoke inhalation but the Chief Mire said the child is okay.

No firefighters were hurt extinguishing the blaze.

The fire was maintained to one unit; however, power was shut off for four units.

Red Cross is on scene to assist the victims, Mire stated.

