Fire Marshal books Abbeville man in arson case

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested an Abbeville man for allegedly setting fire to a neighbor’s home while five people, including an infant and a teenager, were inside.

Timothy Brown, 52, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on Monday, June 26, on one count of Aggravated Arson.

The investgiation began around midnight, when the Abbeville Fire Department was called to a mobile home fire in the 700 block of Lamar Street. Firefighters learned several of the occupants smelled smoke and, when exiting the mobile home to locate the source, found several places on the exterior of the home on fire.

Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness statements, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Brown as a suspect. The homeowner reported a recent argument with Brown that involved a threat of fire.

Brown had already been detained by Abbeville Police because the home’s occupants had seen him run from the scene as they escaped. He was then formally booked on a warrant issued in connection with this case.