Fire destroys two-story home in Vermilion Parish

Firefighters responded Monday morning to a fire at a home off Highway 699 in Vermilion Parish.

The Maurice Fire Department says they were dispatched early on February 7 to the two-story home in Leroy.

When firefighters arrived, the say the home was found to be fully involved in flames.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

The Meaux-Nunez, Indian-Bayou, Abbeville, Broussard, Milton, Youngsville, Scott, Kaplan and Judice Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

