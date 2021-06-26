Family-owned dog training facility now open in Abbeville

A new business in Abbeville is open and ready to welcome and train your furry friends.

Family-owned Louisiana Working Dogs offers a variety of training for all sorts of dogs. If you have a new puppy or if you've just adopted a dog, they can teach the dog - and the owner - the basics. But they also offer training and board & train programs for working dogs, like guard training or K9 training.

Quentin and Allison Blanchard celebrated their business's grand opening Saturday at 9505 North Road with music, games, raffles, evaluations for dogs, and more.

There were also a few K9 demonstrations, so those interested can see what their training produces.

Owner Quentin Blanchard said their goal at Louisiana Working Dogs is to provide dogs with structure so they feel comfortable and secure. They are working to secure each dog's future in their forever home, and that goes far beyond teaching your dog to sit and stay.

"We're tired of seeing dogs at rescues and shelters, being tossed aside. What we want to be able to do is offer these things to people," he said.

Louisiana Working Dogs offers working, K9, and puppy and off-leash dog training in Abbeville, but also offers private classes in Abbeville and Lafayette.

To get more information or to get in touch with LWD, click here.

