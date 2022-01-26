Family brings new food truck park to Maurice

On Highway 167 in Maurice you may have noticed a brand new food truck park.

It popped up in the last couple of months on a lot that has been vacant for years.

The lot has been in one family for several decades and during the pandemic, while many food truck owners started their businesses, the Catalon family decided the land would be the perfect spot to support those entrepreneurs.

The park is growing rapidly and is excited to continue welcoming new vendors.

"We have five regulars that come. Aw Shucks is one of our regulars, Nina Creole is here as well. We have Fallon Feasts parked in the back. We have a bbq vendor that comes on Sundays and we have another visitor that's come a few times - Mo's Louisiana Seafood," said owner Brooke Catalon Trahan. "We're always looking for new trucks. They come and they rent a space to park for whichever days they'd like."

While the food truck park is new, the Catalon family said the land holds a lot of history and tradition dating back almost 80 years.

"My grandfather Eldridge Catalon owned the first black business in this area and it was a grocery store on this exact piece of property," said Trahan. "It was Catalon Grocery."

The store opened in 1947 and for 75 years the land has stayed in the Catalon family.

"Lot of rich history here. Hence that's where we get the name Catalon Legacy," she said. "We're continuing the legacy of business owners."

The legacy continues in a business that still provides food to the community but with a modern twist.

"I want this to be the ultimate outdoor eating experience," said Trahan of the food truck park.

The Catalons have dreams of expanding the space to include other vendors in a family friendly open air market. They are hopeful to keep bringing pride to the family members who made everything possible.

"We say sometimes we can see them sitting under the tree in rocking chairs and watching people come and go and being so proud that they were able to provide that to pass down to us," said Trahan.

