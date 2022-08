All schools in the town of Erath are closed today so that emergency repairs can be made by Entergy.

The power went off at about 8:45 a.m. and could be off from three to six hours, officials say.

Vermilion Superintendent Tommy Byler made the announcement late Sunday; he said on Facebook that the school system wasn't notified until after 8 p.m. Sunday.

