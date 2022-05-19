Erath Police enforcing Click It or Ticket campaign May 23 to June 2

The Erath Police Department will be enforcing the Click It or Ticket campaign from May 23, 2022, to June 5, 2022.

This includes checkpoints, both individual and group reinforced patrols, traffic enforcement, vehicle safety enforcement and more, according to Erath Police Chief Anna LaPointe.

The campaign is funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Administration.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel