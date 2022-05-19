Watch
Erath Police enforcing Click It or Ticket campaign May 23 to June 2

Posted at 4:09 PM, May 19, 2022
The Erath Police Department will be enforcing the Click It or Ticket campaign from May 23, 2022, to June 5, 2022.

This includes checkpoints, both individual and group reinforced patrols, traffic enforcement, vehicle safety enforcement and more, according to Erath Police Chief Anna LaPointe.

The campaign is funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Administration.

