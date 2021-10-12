Erath museum offered grant for workshops supporting traditional culture

The Acadian Museum in Erath is working to preserve Louisiana's traditional cultures through a series of planned workshops.

A grant from the Louisiana Folklife Program, with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, will put on the workshops. The museum says this is a "unique opportunity to support Louisiana's traditional cultures in coastal southwest Louisiana parishes in the face of land loss."

The Passing It On workshops will feature a tradition bearer to pass on a tradition within their own culture. Museum officials say the workshops are more than just a lecture, but are experimental opportunities for deeper learning.

Workshops can support any tradition, including oral traditions/storytelling, performing traditions (music, dance, etc.), traditional arts and crafts, and folklife expressions like religious traditions, occupational traditions, and festive traditions. The workshops can be in any language, in-person, or on Zoom, and can range from small groups to mini-apprenticeships.

If you'd like to nominate a person for a Passing It On workshop, send an email to perrin@plddo.com or call 337-456-7729. For more information, click here.

